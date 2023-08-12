KP governor replacement on the cards

PESHAWAR: After removal of the KP caretaker cabinet, the federal government has reportedly decided to replace Governor Ghulam Ali and replace him with former chief minister Mahmood Khan as new governor of the province, sources told The News on Friday.

“It has been decided to remove Governor Ghulam Ali in a few days. There are certain reasons for his removal,” a senior government official, privy to the developments told The News on condition of anonymity.

Ghulam Ali was appointed governor on November 23, 2022, though there were strong indications that Awami National Party leader and former provincial minister Mian Iftikhar Hussain was likely to be appointed to the post.

The province remained without the governor for quite a long time, following the resignation of former governor Shah Farman.

Ghulam Ali is a relative of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman.After assuming the office, Ghulam Ali has always remained in the news. Though constitutionally the governor doesn’t have any administrative responsibilities, he has proved himself quite active being available everywhere.

It was widely believed that all transfer postings would need his final approval.It was apparently the reason that all government functionaries would look towards him as the caretaker chief minister was too good to complain.

When reached, Ghulam Ali avoided to comment. A JUI-F leader, Jalil Jan , however, denied any such reports.“This is absolutely wrong. There is no such indication of replacing Haji Ghulam Ali,” he insisted.Former chief minister Mahmood Khan, when approached, told The News that he would not comment as he has not been informed yet about that.