Bilawal meets UN official at Zardari House

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said the Sindh government has started a plan to build 2 million houses for the flood victims.
“The flood-affected homeless people are not only being given houses, but they are also being made land owners,” Bilawal said in a meeting with UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis at the Zardari House on Friday.
Both the dignitaries also held discussed the post-flood rehabilitation issues. “Serving the people in difficult times is our motto,” the PPP chairman said.
