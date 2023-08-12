PTI condemns Imran’s ‘mistreatment’

ISLAMABAD: The PTI Core Committee Friday strongly condemned the ‘mistreatment and vindictive actions’ against the PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Attock jail, demanding his immediate shifting to the Adiala jail.

The core committee meeting participants vehemently denounced what they alleged the political victimization of the ex-premier.

They claimed that the people’s patience was running out due to the ongoing vindictive actions against Imran, adding that the nation should not be provoked to protest by resorting to delaying tactics in providing justice to him. The committee demanded that the bail application of Imran should be fixed for immediate hearing so as to ensure his earliest release from the ‘unlawful detention’.

However, they lamented that the unjustified delay in the hearing of the bail application after conducting trial of his cases on a daily basis put a question mark on the judicial system.

They contended that keeping in view the threats to his life and health, the PTI chairman should be allowed to receive homemade food and drinking water.

The participants strongly condemned the ‘government’s attempts’ to stop the PTI from celebrating the Independence Day by arresting and raiding PTI workers and leaders, who were involved in making arrangements for the celebration.

They expressed strong resentment over the ‘illegal and unannounced ban’ on the display and sale of PTI flags across the country.

The party leadership instructed the workers to celebrate the Independence Day in a peaceful and effective manner while keeping closed eyes on evil elements.

The PTI Core Committee also expressed grave concern over the alarming upsurge in the incidents of terrorism in the country.

They also reviewed the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023 in the meeting. The participants termed the decision of the SC an effective step against attempts to change the constitutional scheme and distort the state order.

The core committee said the idea of providing the shelter of law to those responsible for corruption and playing havoc with the country and the nation was defeated.

They stated that the convicted ‘fugitive’ Nawaz Sharif had no future in domestic politics, adding that after the decision of the apex court, the efforts to deprive the people of the right to vote have suffered a severe setback. It was said that the SC should also take immediate notice of the attempts to delay the elections in the light of the treatment of its decision on the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee demanded that free, transparent and timely elections should be held instead of depriving people of their right to vote.They stressed the need that the apex court should issue an early decision on the pending applications on amendments to the NAB law and its discriminatory status.