Saturday August 12, 2023
Peshawar

Three children killed in festive firing

By Our Correspondent
August 12, 2023

MIRANSHAH: Celebratory firing at a wedding left three children dead and two wounded at a village in Spinwam tehsil of North Waziristan. It was learnt that a bridegroom Hameedullah started firing gunshots and accidently killed his three nephews at a village in Spinwam tehsil. Two children were injured in the firing.