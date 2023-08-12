Three children killed in festive firing

MIRANSHAH: Celebratory firing at a wedding left three children dead and two wounded at a village in Spinwam tehsil of North Waziristan. It was learnt that a bridegroom Hameedullah started firing gunshots and accidently killed his three nephews at a village in Spinwam tehsil. Two children were injured in the firing.
LAHORE: Taking action on complaints received at regional offices, the office of the Punjab Ombudsman provided relief...
PESHAWAR: After removal of the KP caretaker cabinet, the federal government has reportedly decided to replace Governor...
LAHORE: Alhamra Arts Centre hosted Azadi Music Show, where the resonating chants of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ filled the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said the Sindh...
ISLAMABAD: The PTI Core Committee Friday strongly condemned the ‘mistreatment and vindictive actions’ against the...
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s eldest son Hussain Nawaz Sharif speaks to media in London in this still taken...