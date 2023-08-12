Armed men rob SP in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR: A serving superintendent of police was robbed in the posh Hayatabad Township, it was learnt on Friday.
The two armed robbers riding on a motorbike snatched a phone from the SP on Thursday when he was on his routine walk near his house in Phase-6 Hayatabad.
Police lodged a case and started an investigation. In another incident in Phase 4 Hayatabad robbers snatched a cellular phone from a woman polio worker and escaped. Street crimes have increased considerably in the last couple of years in Peshawar and some other towns of KP.
