Eleven policemen promoted in Hangu

KALAYA: Eleven constables were promoted to the post of head constables in Hangu district on Friday.

Speaking at a ceremony in this respect, District Police Officer Asif Bahadur said that the police are responsible for protecting the life and property of citizens. He asked the officers promoted to serve people and listen to their problems. He said that despite limited resources, the police force in Hangu district was performing well. The cops promoted include Zahiruddin, Shirkat Ali, Muhammad Tahir, Mudassir Nazar, Abdul Latif, Naveed Alam, Attaullah, Khalidur Rehman, Irfanullah, Hashim Khan and Awan Nabi. The cops were promoted after testing their knowledge on laws and other formalities.