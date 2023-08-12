Man killed by suspected militants

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Suspected militants killed the relative of a police official at Paroa area in the limits of Nawab Shaheed Police Station here on Friday.

Reporting the incident to the police, one Sher Afzal Marwat said that unidentified gunmen killed his brother Mohammad Ali, who was going home from his agricultural fields.

He said though his family did not have any enmity, his cousin served in the police and was part of the action during which two alleged militants were recently killed.

He added that the accused had left behind a note with the body of his brother, saying that “a

member of your family had killed our two men in Dera Ismail Khan,” therefore, Mohammad Ali was killed in revenge for their killings.