Illegal constructions not to be allowed: minister

LAHORE: On the order of caretaker Minister for Local Governments Amir Mir, a decision has been made to tighten the noose around the government officials and facilitators involved

in illegal constructions in City.

As part of this initiative, a blacklisting process has been initiated for building inspectors and zonal planning officers involved in unauthorised constructions in the City’s nine zones. Building inspectors and zonal officers falling in the blacklist will be barred from working in the field.

Teams have been formed to conduct surveys and prepare reports on ongoing illegal constructions in various zones under Amir Mir’s directions.Meanwhile, surveys of construction activities have already commenced in Samanabad Town, Data Ganj Bakhsh Town, Shalimar Town, and Wagah Town.

It has been decided that the local government’s building inspectors and zonal officers planning will be held accountable for illegal constructions in their respective towns, and officers involved in corruption will be permanently blacklisted. Similarly, strict actions will be taken against building inspectors and zonal officer planning involved in unauthorised constructions without approved maps.

The provincial minister asserted that severe penalties would be imposed on all officials involved in illegal constructions, and the local government department would itself file cases against corrupt officers.

According to Secretary Local Government Dr Irshad, survey teams will specifically focus on identifying commercial buildings in residential areas. The survey reports will also highlight instances of non-compliance with approved maps and unpermitted irregularities.

On the other hand, Amir Mir stated that officials who misuse their authority for personal gains and cause billions of rupees loss to the public treasury would be given exemplary punishments. He emphasised that immediate corrective measures would be taken against the individuals responsible.

Following Amir Mir’s directive, a crackdown is under way against facilitators of building inspectors and zonal officers planning involved in illegal activities. He warned that facilitators should rectify their behaviour or face legal consequences. The minister also issued a warning to the facilitators of the officers to mend their ways.