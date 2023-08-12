POs, drug pushers held

MARDAN: District police claimed to have arrested several proclaimed offenders and 21 other suspects during search and strike operations.
A police spokesman said that on the directives of DPO Najibur Rehman Bugvi, the police conducted operations in Shergarh and city areas, where they arrested two proclaimed offenders and 21 other suspects. Seven pistols, one Kalakov, one rifle, 35 litres liquor, and 1kg charas were also recovered.
Meanwhile, two drug peddlers were nabbed with heroin and ice in Par Hoti areas. Another four accused were arrested with illegal arms in the jurisdiction of City Police Station, where one Kalashnikov, 3kg charas, and other contrabands were also seized.
