PRC unveils new humanitarian strategy

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) has announced a strategy aimed at delivering vital humanitarian services to the tribal districts.

A communication said under the new approach, assistance will be provided exclusively based on the assessed needs within all tribal districts.A joint meeting took place between PRC Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari, and Chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Merged Districts, Imran Khan Wazir.

Both had discussions on the ongoing initiatives carried out under the auspices of the Red Crescent branch in merged tribal areas.Imran Wazir said vaccination was carried out successfully at 10 primary centers in the Wazir sub-division, along with rotation immunization in union councils.

Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari said the PRC’s commitment to providing relief and rehabilitation services would be amplified within the tribal districts and across the nation.He emphasized the organization’s dedication to responding to critical situations based on assessed needs.

This approach, he added, is set to ensure the most effective allocation of resources to aid affected communities. The meeting concluded with a mutual decision to strengthen the PRC presence in the tribal districts.

An integrated strategy will be formulated and implemented to ensure the organization’s humanitarian mission is carried out with even greater efficiency and impact.Shields were exchanged as a symbol of solidarity and collaboration between the two leaders.

Imran Khan Wazir extended an invitation to Sardar Shahid Ahmad Laghari to visit the PRC merged areas headquarters and witness firsthand the progress of the PRC initiatives.