Jirga demands end to deforestation in Tirah valley

JAMRUD: A Jirga here on Friday demanded the government to stop deforestation in Tirah valley and take strict action against the timber mafia.

Speaking at the event, All Qabaili Jirga chairman Malik Muhammad Hussain demanded the government to immediately repatriate the displaced families back to the Rajgal area. He also demanded compensation for the local people affected by the displacement, as have been given to people of other areas.

He said that the Jirga had an important role in tribal society and it needs to be strengthened for a solution to various problems of tribal people.“We are ready for all kinds of cooperation with the government to restore peace and order in the tribal districts,” he added.