‘Lives and possessions of both majority and minority in danger

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has said that Pakistan was established to exercise the teachings, rules and regulations of Islam. As per Islamic laws, the state is responsible for the protection and well-being of minorities in a society.

However, he continued, the country is yet to fulfil the promise made at its inception, and it is resulting in the lives and possessions of both the majority and the minority to be in danger.

Rehman was speaking at the Minority Day Conference that the JI’s Karachi chapter had organised at its headquarters Idara Noor-e-Haq on Friday to acknowledge the contribution of the minorities for the progress and development of the country.

A large number of members from the minority communities, including Christian, Hindu, Sikh and Bahai, and others participated in the programme.

The minority leaders jointly sang the national anthem on the occasion, while a resolution against the desecration of the Holy Quran was tabled and passed unanimously.

The JI city chief said that the usurpers of rights have been preaching since long that religion and the state should be kept separate in order to get rid of the limitations imposed by Islam against corrupt elements in every sphere of life.

He said the JI has been struggling to transform Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state, and thanked the minorities for their contributions in this regard.

He urged everyone to play their due role and make all-out efforts for the progress and development of Karachi. He also acknowledged the contributions of minorities for the city as well as for the country.

He shed light on and stressed the need for voicing concerns for those who are being subjected to injustices and torture on the basis of religious differences across the world in general and in the neighbouring India in particular.

He also stressed the need for legislation at the United Nations against the insulting of religions so that global peace and harmony among different religious communities can be ensured.

JI city deputy chief Muslim Pervez said on the occasion that his party has always considered the members of the minority communities as their fellow countrymen, and ensured an environment of harmony and brotherhood.