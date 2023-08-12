MQM demands respect for different communities in Pakistan

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has emphasised the need to acknowledge and respect the various religious and linguistic communities residing in the country.

Dr Siddiqui was speaking at a programme held to celebrate National Day of Minorities as part of the ongoing series of events commemorating the Freedom Movement under the banner of the MQM-P.

He stressed the importance of valuing our individual identities and showing respect for others’ identities as well. He reaffirmed his party’s commitment to pursuing legal and constitutional efforts for these aims.

He said the MQM-P has vowed not to allow hatred to find a place in the country. However, he added, the question remains: have religious minority communities in Pakistan been granted justice and rights?

He invited all stakeholders to join hands for the betterment of the country, and of Karachi especially. He called for collaborative efforts in legislation and amendments to the constitution to eradicate narrow-mindedness and intolerance from society.

He said that Karachi particularly is home to diverse non-Muslim communities, and through collective efforts it can be transformed into a better city. The MQM-P has always extended a hand to address the concerns related to the rights of the minorities, he added. Siddiqui pointed out that the MQM-P is committed to an inclusive and empowered Pakistan, and that everyone should embrace the same spirit.