HRCP calls for protecting minorities’ rights

LAHORE:The HRCP on National Minorities Day, Friday, demanded the state protect the rights of all religious minorities and sects, and promote a strong narrative that takes pride in diversity of belief.

In a statement issued here, the HRCP said ‘Such fears are not unfounded. This year alone has witnessed at least 17 attacks on religious minorities’ sites of worship. Women and girls remain especially vulnerable, with at least 20 alleged forced conversions reported in 2022.’

The Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Department organised a Dialogue in collaboration with Bargad Organisation for Youth Development and Peace and Justice Network to commemorate National Minorities Day here at a hotel. The event was attended by dignitaries and members of the minority communities. Secretary HR&MA Department Ahmed Mustajab Karamat said in the opening remarks that some of the policies that the Punjab government implemented were the 5% employment quota for minority citizens in the government sector, and the 2% quota for minority students in higher education institutes.

Community members who are all actively working on different awareness campaigns related to minority issues/rights were awarded with the ‘Excellence in Community Service Award-2023’ in recognition of their efforts.