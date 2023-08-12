Trade ties with ASEAN countries priority, says governor

LAHORE: A 50-member business delegation from ASEAN member countries called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House on Friday.
The delegation comprised of businessmen from Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam and Laos.
Speaking on the occasion, Punjab governor said that good relations, including trade ties with ASEAN countries has always been a top priority for Pakistan. He said that people-to-people contact and exchange of business delegations are necessary for strong relations among ASEAN member countries.
The governor said that Pakistan has made a conducive policy for foreign direct investment and has given special incentives to investors in special economic zones. He said that the business delegation of ASEAN countries can benefit from special economic zones here.
