Independence Day marked at China Window

PESHAWAR: Speakers called for renewing commitments to the country at a colourful function arranged by the China Window, a Chinese Cultural Center, in here on Friday to mark the 76th Independence Day of Pakistan.

People from different walks of life, politicians, academicians and journalists were present there, said a press release.

Former KP caretaker finance adviser, Himayatullah Khan, was the chief guest. In his address, said the entire nation should work together for the progress of the country.

“We should move forward by acknowledging the sacrifices offered by our forefathers for winning freedom for us,” he said, adding, “We need to learn from our brotherly neighbor China, which introduced a series of reforms after independence and progressed well.”

He said there was no shortage of resources in Pakistan and we have to utilize them for the development and to the benefit of the people.

Himayatullah Khan said KP owes billions of rupees to the federal government, which should be paid so that the merged districts can be brought into the mainstream.

He hoped the young generation would play a role in winning respect for Pakistan in the comity of nations. Peshawar Press Club President Arshad Aziz Malik said Independence Day reminded us of the sacrifices offered for winning freedom. “We need to renew our commitments to the country,” he added.

A former member of KP Assembly, Dr Zakir Shah, Bishop Ernest Jacob, Professor Dr Gulzar Jalal and others spoke on the occasion as well.

They called for developing a spirit of service, unity and faith, keeping personal interests above all irrespective of political affiliations to take the country to progress and prosperity.Later, a cake was cut to mark the 76th Independence Day.