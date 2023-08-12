3G/4G internet suspension: Sit-in enters second day at Lower SW

WANA: The sit-in being staged by the residents of Shakai tehsil of Lower South Waziristan against the suspension of internet service on Friday continued for the second day.

It is also worth mentioning here that the authorities restored the mobile network in Shakai but the internet service was still suspended.

The participants of the sit-in, who have stayed put at a tent, said that the internet and 3G/4G service had been suspended in Shakai for months due to which the residents faced a host of

problems. They said that the cellular phone network suspension had badly affected the business activities of the local people. They said that the ones, who worked abroad could not contact their families for want of 3G/4G internet service.

Local elders Inam Jan Wazir, Malik Kalam Uddin Wazir, Zar Kalam Wazir, who led the sit-in, said that they had got assurance from the authorities that the internet service would be restored, but to no avail. They demanded the government to enable the 3G/4G internet service in Lower South Waziristan to facilitate the local population. They complained that in this modern area, they were deprived of the internet service. The participants of the sit-in said that the government was treating them like a stepmother. “We are also Pakistanis and have the same rights as other citizens,” a protester said, asking the government to restore 3G/4G internet service in Shakai.

The internet is suspended in Shakai in Lower South Waziristan due to which people are facing a lot of problems. Despite repeated assurances from the government, nothing could be done to solve the problem.