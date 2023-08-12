Two cousins dead in Malakand accident

BATKHELA: Two cousins died and another two persons were wounded in an accident at Pul Chowki bridge on Friday.
Mukhtyar and Siraj, both cousins, were initially wounded when a van and motorcycle collided and later they succumbed to injuries at a hospital. The incident happened when both cousins were going to a tourist location.
LAHORE: Taking action on complaints received at regional offices, the office of the Punjab Ombudsman provided relief...
PESHAWAR: After removal of the KP caretaker cabinet, the federal government has reportedly decided to replace Governor...
LAHORE: Alhamra Arts Centre hosted Azadi Music Show, where the resonating chants of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ filled the...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday said the Sindh...
ISLAMABAD: The PTI Core Committee Friday strongly condemned the ‘mistreatment and vindictive actions’ against the...
Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s eldest son Hussain Nawaz Sharif speaks to media in London in this still taken...