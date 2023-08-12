 
Saturday August 12, 2023
Peshawar

Two cousins dead in Malakand accident

By Our Correspondent
August 12, 2023

BATKHELA: Two cousins died and another two persons were wounded in an accident at Pul Chowki bridge on Friday.

Mukhtyar and Siraj, both cousins, were initially wounded when a van and motorcycle collided and later they succumbed to injuries at a hospital. The incident happened when both cousins were going to a tourist location.