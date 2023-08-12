Man axes daughter to death

HARIPUR: A man has allegedly murdered his daughter in an Afghan refugees camp, police officials said on Friday.

The motive behind the murder was not known, they added. The officials of the Khalabat Township Police Station quoted Zarghona Bibi, wife of Akbar Din, a resident of Afghan Camp No 16, Haripur, as saying that her husband Akbar Din was short tempered and used to beat her and the children without any reason. On Friday morning, he again entered into an argument with her but when she noticed that he could react she went to her room. But the charged man picked up the axe and entered into the bedroom of her daughter Naheeda Bibi, 16, and attacked her savagely in the head, neck and other body parts, leaving her seriously injured. The accused, she said, fled when she and her other children started crying and calling the neighbours for help. The injured girl was shifted to the Trauma Centre where the doctors pronounced her dead.