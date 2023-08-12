Farewell for outgoing provost of hostels at IIU

Islamabad:In a recent meeting at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), Dr. Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, the President of the university, commended the remarkable contributions of Dr. Muhammad Ibrar Anver, the outgoing Provost of Men's Hostels. During the meeting held at the university's President office, Dr. Alotaibi lauded Dr. Anver's tireless efforts to ensure a secure and peaceful environment for the hostel's students, particularly during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic when students from various nations were residing in the hostels.

President Dr. Alotaibi emphasized that students' welfare has consistently been a top priority for the university. He expressed his appreciation for Dr. Anver's dedicated service of approximately four years in his role as the Provost of Men's Hostels. The President acknowledged the Provost's round-the-clock commitment, underscoring his vital role in maintaining the well-being of the students.

In response, Dr. Ibrar Anver conveyed his deep gratitude to President Dr. Alotaibi for the unwavering support extended to him during his tenure.