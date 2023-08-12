Traders warn of agitation against CDA drive

Islamabad: The trader community has announced to start protest movement against arrests of traders and imposition of heavy fines in the cover operation against car showrooms in Islamabad.

Addressing a press conference here, President of Tanzeem e Tajran Pakistan, Kashif Chaudhry gave a deadline of August 15 to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to stop arresting motor dealers and slapping them with heavy fines. "Use of force by CDA is not acceptable at all, " he said.

President G-9 Markaz Raja Javed and President Blue Area Traders Association Raja Hassan Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

Kashif Chaudhry said issue should be resolved through talks. He alleged that CDA management was punishing traders for its failures and bent upon spoiling their business. He warned that traders would stage protest demonstrations and start blocking roads and chowks from August 16 if operation against traders is not stopped.