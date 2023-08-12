14 patients from ICT so far test positive for dengue

Islamabad:A total of 14 patients have so far been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Islamabad Capital Territory including nine patients from rural areas and five from urban areas of the federal capital and alarming is the fact that five of them have been reported in the first week of August.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that to date, as many as three confirmed cases of dengue fever have been reported from Tarnol, two from Sohan and one each from Rawat, Alipur, Bara Kahu and Koral. The teams of district health office have carried out case response activities in all the localities from where the confirmed cases of dengue fever have so far been reported.

Data reveals that to date, as many as 263 houses have received insecticidal residual spray while fogging has so far been performed in a total of six localities. It is important that of the 14 patients reported from the federal capital, six were diagnosed at the hospitals in Rawalpindi including Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, the district health office has been carrying out larvae identification and elimination campaign for months however, an alarming increase in ‘aedes aegypti’ larvae population is being recorded this year. It is worth mentioning here that the infected female mosquito ‘aedes aegypti’ is mainly responsible for transmitting the infection to humans through bite.

The District Health Office Islamabad had started extensive field activities in May this year in the rural areas of the federal capital for prevention of the infection. Though to date, 14 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever, the situation is well under control and the health department is working hard to contain the disease, said the DHO.

He added that the rapid response teams of the health department have been asked to carry out case response activity immediately after reporting of a case and it is being done for strong surveillance against dengue fever. The teams of the health department have been performing fogging and fumigation activities in the field as well because the repeated rain spells spoil the effects of fogging and fumigation.

The health department has also deployed lady health workers for indoor surveillance against dengue fever in rural areas where the population is at higher risk of contracting the infection. The district health office has already carried out awareness campaigns to check the spread of dengue fever.