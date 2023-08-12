‘Statement of Rizwana will be decisive’

Islamabad:The people engaged in the investigation of the Rizwana Torture case, claimed that the statement of the victim would expose the reality of the torture to such an extent. The victim is still unable to record her decisive statement, the investigators added.

“However, the investigation of the case has almost been completed and the challan would be submitted before the court soon after completing minor unreciprocated queries,” an investigating officer, ensured.

The police have rounded up, Chaudhry Mukhtar son of Fateh Mohammad hailing from Chak-88, South, Sargodha, a common friend of both families who managed to provide services for the underage maid.

The people engaged in the investigation of the case, claimed that the spouse of the accused could be rounded up for investigation under the Children Act, as according to the law, employing a minor girl it’s self is a crime and the police have collected enough evidence to prove that the judicial officer hired services of the housemaid against Rs10,000 monthly salary that was transferred to her father through Easy Paisa from the account of the judicial officer.

“The investigation team is waiting for the recovery of the victim to record her statement which is the vital evidence of the case,” a key member of the investigation team averred, adding that the police were aware of the nuances of the case, even, they have collected basic information of about the version of the victim.

A higher-ranking officer engaged in the investigation confirmed that the police have collected concrete evidence to prove that Somia Asim tortured the victim for the accusation of stealing some gold ornaments but she could not prove the allegations.

The officer said that the investigation team has scrutinised CCTV footage, and found nothing extra ordination evidence to prove the claims of the accused party true. The police are still busy investigating the breakthrough on different aspects of the case creating ambiguity in casefile.