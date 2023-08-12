Meets family of dacoity victim

Caretaker CM on Friday met the family of Ahmed Afsar, who lost his life during a dacoity incident a few days ago at a clinic in Gulzar-e-Quaid, Rawalpindi. The chief minister extended his grief to the victim’s widow, uncle, and other relatives. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved family and recited Fatiha for the deceased. Mohsin Naqvi consoled the family and expressed his compassion towards his children. The CM received details about the tragic incident from CPO Rawalpindi. Mohsin Naqvi said that the wrongdoers committed a heinous crime by killing a father of three children. ‘The Punjab government is with your family, will take complete care of your family.’ Speaking to the media, the CM said that it is the government's responsibility to protect the lives and property of the citizens and will fulfill it in any case. In order to maintain law and order throughout the province, IG Punjab is in constant contact. Due to the action of the police, the attempt of the accused involved in this robbery incident to escape from the province was thwarted.