Trade ties with ASEAN countries priority: governor

LAHORE:A 50-member business delegation from ASEAN member countries called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at the Governor’s House on Friday.

The delegation comprised of businessmen from Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam and Laos.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab governor said that good relations, including trade ties with ASEAN countries has always been a top priority for Pakistan. He said that people-to-people contact and exchange of business delegations are necessary for strong relations among ASEAN member countries.

The governor said that Pakistan has made a conducive policy for foreign direct investment and has given special incentives to investors in special economic zones. He said that the business delegation of ASEAN countries can benefit from special economic zones here. He said that Pakistan's textile products are known worldwide due to their quality.

The governor said that Pakistan can be a good sourcing partner for ASEAN countries for fabrics, yarn, textiles, leather, sports goods, seafood, surgical instruments and agricultural products. He expressed the hope that the visit of the delegation will open new avenues of trade between Pakistan and ASEAN countries. He said that the CPEC project has made Pakistan a land of opportunities and now many foreign companies prefer to come here.

On this occasion, Mufti Hamka Hussain thanked Punjab governor on behalf of the delegation. He said that the businessmen from ASEAN member countries have shown great interest in doing trade and investment in Pakistan in various sectors.