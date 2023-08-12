DSPs asked to dispose of cases

CCPO Lahore presided over a meeting to review the performance of DSPs (Investigation) at his office here Friday. The meeting reviewed the progress of pending road certificates and under-investigation cases. CCPO warned DSPs (investigation) Raiwind and Township to improve performance by rectifying shortcomings. He appreciated DSPs of Shahdara and Kahna for their outstanding performance.
He directed to dispose of pending cases of road certificate, property cases, and under-investigation cases. He stressed that proper coordination with the Public Prosecution Department should be maintained to ensure punishment to culprits.
Caretaker CM on Friday met the family of Ahmed Afsar, who lost his life during a dacoity incident a few days ago at a...
LAHORE:A 50-member business delegation from ASEAN member countries called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at the...
LAHORE:Lahore police will ensure peaceful celebrations of Independence Day in the provincial capital and take strict...
LAHORE:The talented youth have the power to transform a country’s future and they could be the engine of...
LAHORE:In order to celebrate the 76th Independence Day, the National College of Arts arranged a number of activities...
LAHORE:Taking action on complaints received at regional offices, the office of the Punjab Ombudsman provided relief to...