DSPs asked to dispose of cases

CCPO Lahore presided over a meeting to review the performance of DSPs (Investigation) at his office here Friday. The meeting reviewed the progress of pending road certificates and under-investigation cases. CCPO warned DSPs (investigation) Raiwind and Township to improve performance by rectifying shortcomings. He appreciated DSPs of Shahdara and Kahna for their outstanding performance.

He directed to dispose of pending cases of road certificate, property cases, and under-investigation cases. He stressed that proper coordination with the Public Prosecution Department should be maintained to ensure punishment to culprits.