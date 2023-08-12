Peaceful celebrations to be ensured on I-Day: CCPO

LAHORE:Lahore police will ensure peaceful celebrations of Independence Day in the provincial capital and take strict action against those causing disturbances in public places. CCPO Lahore stated this while addressing a meeting here on Friday.

He said that police officers, female police personnel and Anti-Riot Force personnel will be deployed on security duty at various locations on the night of August 13 and 14. He mentioned that only the display and waving of the national flag will be allowed on Independence Day. CCPO said that miscreants to be found engaged in inappropriate behaviour with citizens, especially women, at recreational spots will be dealt with iron hands. He said that activities such as aerial firing, one wheeling, rowdyism, roadblocks, and racing would not be permitted on Independence Day. Special squads will be formed to prevent aerial firing, one wheeling and rowdyism, and also checkpoints will be established at various locations. Dolphin squads and PRU teams will patrol the vicinity of parks and recreational areas. Special directives were also given to ensure smooth traffic flow.