Growth linked to education

LAHORE:Chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr Shahid Munir has said that the secret of progress and success lies in the best education.
'Quaid-e-Azam had said that education, trade and defence capability are the three basic pillars without which nations cannot survive. Following the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam, an educational revolution can be established in Pakistan,' Dr Shahid Munir expressed these views while addressing a seminar organised by PHEC on the theme of 'Role of Higher Education in National Development' on the occasion of Independence Day. He said that the country could be taken out of the current economic crisis by taking the youth towards the knowledge-based economy in the educational institutions.
Caretaker CM on Friday met the family of Ahmed Afsar, who lost his life during a dacoity incident a few days ago at a...
LAHORE:A 50-member business delegation from ASEAN member countries called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman at the...
CCPO Lahore presided over a meeting to review the performance of DSPs at his office here Friday. The meeting reviewed...
LAHORE:Lahore police will ensure peaceful celebrations of Independence Day in the provincial capital and take strict...
LAHORE:The talented youth have the power to transform a country’s future and they could be the engine of...
LAHORE:In order to celebrate the 76th Independence Day, the National College of Arts arranged a number of activities...