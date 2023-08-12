Growth linked to education

LAHORE:Chairman of Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Dr Shahid Munir has said that the secret of progress and success lies in the best education.

'Quaid-e-Azam had said that education, trade and defence capability are the three basic pillars without which nations cannot survive. Following the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam, an educational revolution can be established in Pakistan,' Dr Shahid Munir expressed these views while addressing a seminar organised by PHEC on the theme of 'Role of Higher Education in National Development' on the occasion of Independence Day. He said that the country could be taken out of the current economic crisis by taking the youth towards the knowledge-based economy in the educational institutions.