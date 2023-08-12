Ex-cricketer joins PPP

LAHORE:Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Zulqarnain Haider has joined Pakistan People's Party on Friday.

Haider joined the party at PPP Central Secretariat in the presence of Vice-President Sports Wing Mian Atiq. After joining the PPP, he predicted that Bilawal Bhutto will become the next Prime Minister of the country. “Bilawal is the best among the current lot of politicians.” He further stated that being the grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and son of Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal carries rich leadership skills.