Prof Nudrat Sohail takes over as LGH MS

LAHORE:The new Medical Superintendent, Lahore General Hospital (LGH), Prof Nudrat Sohail took over charge and visited the emergency department, including different wards on Friday.
According to a press release, the new Medical Superintendent also called on Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar and assured him that she
was determined to meet the expectations of the government and the people.
Principal PGMI Prof Al-Fareed Zafar asked to ensure discipline, monitor the performance of AMSs and Deputy Medical Superintendents and ensure maximum results in every department. He directed that the Medical Superintendent should conduct rounds on a daily basis and take immediate action where deficiencies were found.
