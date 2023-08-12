CM message on Minorities Day

On the occasion of National Minority Rights Day Caretaker CM conveyed a message underscoring the core values of treating every individual with dignity, as guided by both our religion and Constitution. Notably, he highlighted that this principle resonates through the teachings of our faith and the fundamental principles of our Constitution. He emphasised that even the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam, had advocated for the safeguarding of minorities’ rights.
Mohsin Naqvi appreciated minorities’ contributions to the nation's growth. He affirmed that the Punjab government remained dedicated to eradicating discrimination and fostering social harmony. The commendable involvement of minorities in Pakistan's advancement was also highlighted.
