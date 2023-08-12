HR&MA Dept organises a dialogue

The Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Department organised a Dialogue in collaboration with Bargad Organisation for Youth Development and Peace and Justice Network to commemorate National Minorities Day here at a hotel.
The event was attended by dignitaries and members of the minority communities. Secretary HR&MA Department Ahmed Mustajab Karamat said in the opening remarks that some of the policies that the Punjab government implemented were the 5% employment quota for minority citizens in the government sector, and the 2% quota for minority students in higher education institutes.
Community members who are all actively working on different awareness campaigns related to minority issues/rights were awarded with the ‘Excellence in Community Service Award-2023’ in recognition of their efforts.
In another event, a talk on Hemu Kalani, a lost hero of Pakistan, by Raza Naeem, sought to understand the form and politics of memory and historiography in the case of the Sindhi freedom-fighter Hemu Kalani, the Bhagat Singh of Sindh.
