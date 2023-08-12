HRCP calls for protecting minorities’ rights

LAHORE:The HRCP on National Minorities Day, Friday, demanded the state protect the rights of all religious minorities and sects, and promote a strong narrative that takes pride in diversity of belief.
In a statement issued here, the HRCP said ‘Such fears are not unfounded. This year alone has witnessed at least 17 attacks on religious minorities’ sites of worship. Women and girls remain especially vulnerable, with at least 20 alleged forced conversions reported in 2022.’
