Fire in Mayo Hospital ward stirs panic among patients

LAHORE:An incident of fire in Children Ward of Lahore Mayo Hospital stirring panic has been reported.

Reportedly, the fire broke out in the children ward of the hospital, filled the wards with heavy smoke spreading panic among the patients and attendants. The medical staff shifted the patients to the nearby wards. Meanwhile, rescue teams reached the spot and doused the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

Body recovered

Body of an unidentified 35-year-old man was recovered from BRB canal on Bedian Road. A passerby spotted the body floating near Jaman Wala Bridge and alerted police. A Rescue 1122 team and police reached the spot and removed the body to morgue.

Two bike thieves held

While conducting a joint operation against bike thieves, Lahore Police and Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) have arrested two members of a gang. Acting on the identification from PSCA cameras, Nishter Colony police apprehended the suspects named as Shahid and Nasir near Rohi Nala.

The suspects were found in possession of two stolen motorcycles and a weapon. A case was registered against the suspects. SP Shahzad Rafique stated that during the interrogation, the suspects confessed to have stolen motorcycles from various areas of City.

Seven die in accidents

Around seven people died, whereas 1,241 were injured in 1,206 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 566 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 660 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

Biker hit to death

A 25-year-old youth was hit to death by a crane in North Cantt area on Friday. The victim was identified as Abdul Sami, a resident of Garhi Shahu. Police said that Sami was on his way on a bike when his vehicle slipped and the crane coming from behind hit him, resulting into his instant death. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary.