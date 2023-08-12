Musk says cage fight with Zuckerberg will be in Italy

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk said on Friday that his much-hyped cage fight with Mark Zuckerberg would take place in Italy, as authorities there confirmed talks about hosting a “great charity event.”

While any showdown between the two tech titans has yet to be officially confirmed, Musk said on his X social media platform -- formerly known as Twitter -- that arrangements were advancing.

“I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture,” Musk wrote, referring to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. “They have agreed on an epic location.”

Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano confirmed speaking to Musk about “how to organize a great charity event evoking history” but said any match “will not be held in Rome.”

Musk apparently hopes the fight would take place in the ancient Colosseum, a Unesco World Heritage site, posting about the idea in late June.

In a statement, Sangiuliano said any event with Musk would raise “a huge sum, many millions of euros, (that) will be donated to two important Italian pediatric hospitals.”

“It will also be an opportunity to promote our history and our archaeological, artistic and cultural heritage on a global scale,” he said.

Musk said “everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy” and that proceeds will “go to veterans.”