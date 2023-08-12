Norway’s record-breaking climber defends feat after sherpa death

OSLO: A Norwegian climber who last month became the joint-fastest person to summit the world´s 14 highest peaks said her team did everything they could to help a dying sherpa as they completed their quest on K2.
A huge row has broken out in the climbing community after video emerged showing a long train of climbers stepping past a fallen sherpa on July 27 to reach the top of the world´s second highest mountain.
Kristin Harila, who with her Nepali guide Tenjin “Lama” Sherpa that day became the fastest people to summit all 14 of the world´s 8,000-metre (26,000-feet) mountains, has faced the bulk of the criticism despite spending 90 minutes trying to help.
The fallen porter has been identified as 27-year-old Pakistani Mohammed Hassan, who was not part of Harila´s team. Karar Haidari, secretary of the Alpine Club of Pakistan, told AFP around 100 climbers summitted K2 that day.
