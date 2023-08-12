UK accuses striking doctors of harming patients

LONDON: Hospital doctors in England on Friday launched their latest walkout as the government said their strike to demand a 35-percent pay increase served “only to harm patients”.

The four-day stoppage comes with health chiefs estimating that the repeated industrial action had cost the publicly funded health service £1 billion ($1.2 billion).

The British Medical Association (BMA) which represents junior doctors says their take-home pay has fallen by 26 percent in the last 15 years.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay issued his strongest condemnation so far of the doctors who have rejected the government´s pay offer of six percent plus a one-off payment of £1,250.

Writing in the Daily Mail, he accused the BMA of “acting recklessly”. The strike action served “only to harm patients and put further pressure on their own colleagues”, he added.

Doctors on the picket line outside University College Hospital in central London hospital, however, said they had no choice but to strike to restore pay levels and stop doctors leaving the state-funded National Health Service (NHS).

“Full pay restoration must happen, that´s not for negotiation, what is for negotiation is how it is structured and what the time frame is,” Robert Laurenson, a doctor and co-chair of the BMA´s junior doctors committee, told AFP.

“This is predominantly about pay because we know that many of our colleagues leave to go to other countries and other industries simply because the pay is too poor to be able to retain doctors,” he added.

Junior doctors -- physicians who are not senior specialists but who may still have years of experience -- make up about half of the doctors in UK hospitals. The strike is their fifth round of industrial action.

“Doctors are working tirelessly to bring waiting lists down. The government are the ones who refuse to come to the table,” added junior doctor Sumi Manirajan, who is deputy co-chair of the committee. “We are chronically understaffed and everyone is at breaking point,” he added.