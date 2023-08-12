Firefighters battle Maui blazes as death toll hits 55

KAHULUI, United States: Firefighters on Friday battled stubborn wildfires which killed at least 55 people on the Hawaiian island of Maui and left a historic beachfront town a charred ruin.

Search and rescue teams with cadaver dogs were deploying meanwhile to look for victims of what Governor Josh Green said was “likely the largest natural disaster in Hawaii state history.”

“What we´ve seen today has been catastrophic,” Green said after touring Lahaina, a town of some 12,000 people which served as the capital of the Hawaiian kingdom in the early 19th century.

The Maui County Government said firefighters were trying to extinguish flare-ups and contain wildfires in Lahaina and two other areas of the island on Friday.

It said additional firefighters from the Honolulu Fire Department had arrived on Maui along with search and rescue teams equipped with K-9 cadaver dogs.

Brushfires fueled by high winds from a nearby hurricane broke out on Tuesday and rapidly engulfed Lahaina, a favorite tourist destination for the millions of people who visit Maui each year.