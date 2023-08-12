Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank raid

TULKARM, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during a raid in the occupied West Bank, his family said on Friday as mourners gathered for the funeral.
Mahmoud Jihad Jarad, 23, was shot dead by troops during an overnight raid on Tulkarm refugee camp in the northern West Bank, official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
A family member, Iyad Abdulrahim Jarad, confirmed to AFP that his relative was shot after the Israeli army entered the camp. Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and its forces regularly make incursions into Palestinian communities.
