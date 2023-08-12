Pakistan thrash China to get fifth place

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team clinched fifth place by defeating China 6-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, India, on Friday. Pakistan took an early lead with a field goal by Muhammad Imad in the 10th minute. Mohammad Sufyan Khan extended the lead with two penalty corner goals in 11th & 12th minutes.

Abdul Hanan Shahid scored another field goal just before the end of the first quarter. China's Chen Benhai scored a penalty corner goal in the 35th minute.

Pakistan's Muhammad Imad and Rana Abdul Waheed scored through a penalty corner and a field goal, respectively, in the later stages. Chen Chongcong of China received a green card, while Pakistan's Osama Bashir got a yellow card during the match.

Pakistan scored 7 field goals and 6 penalty corner goals during the event. Pakistan player Mohammad Imad was awarded the Best Young Player of the Match while Captain Umar Bhatta got the Hero of the Match award.