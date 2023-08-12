Pakistan thrash China to get fifth place

KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team clinched fifth place by defeating China 6-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai, India, on Friday. Pakistan took an early lead with a field goal by Muhammad Imad in the 10th minute. Mohammad Sufyan Khan extended the lead with two penalty corner goals in 11th & 12th minutes.
Abdul Hanan Shahid scored another field goal just before the end of the first quarter. China's Chen Benhai scored a penalty corner goal in the 35th minute.
Pakistan's Muhammad Imad and Rana Abdul Waheed scored through a penalty corner and a field goal, respectively, in the later stages. Chen Chongcong of China received a green card, while Pakistan's Osama Bashir got a yellow card during the match.
Pakistan scored 7 field goals and 6 penalty corner goals during the event. Pakistan player Mohammad Imad was awarded the Best Young Player of the Match while Captain Umar Bhatta got the Hero of the Match award.
MONTREAL: Iga Swiatek, unfazed by two lengthy rain delays, held off Karolina Muchova 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has revamped domestic cricket structure for 2023-24, announcing separate...
LAHORE: A two-member delegation of Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee on Friday held a meeting with...
ISLAMABAD: As many as 40 dope tests will be conducted on the leading athletes of those federations that have a shabby...
LAHORE: The tickets for the Pakistan leg of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 will go on sale from Saturday . The tickets...
DHAKA: Bangladesh again named Shakib Al Hasan as captain of their one-day international side on Thursday, filling in...