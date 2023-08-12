PCB announces separate events for regions, departments

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revamped domestic cricket structure for 2023-24, announcing separate tournaments for regions and departments.

Under the guidance of the PCB Cricket Technical Committee, led by former captain Misbah ul Haq, the new domestic structure emerged after extensive deliberations with all stakeholders, including regional presidents and departmental representatives.

The forthcoming men's cricket season, commencing on September 10th, will kick off with the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where top regional teams will square off against each other.

This will be followed by the President's Trophy, featuring the leading eight departmental sides, starting on December 15th. Both tournaments will adopt a single-league format, culminating in a final showdown between the table-toppers.

The regional teams have been allocated to two separate tournaments, the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the Hanif Mohammad Trophy. Eight premier teams will compete in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, while ten regions will lock horns in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, a non-first-class four-day competition.

Remarkably, the historic departmental cricket model, which was discontinued in the 2019 PCB constitution, has been resurrected, witnessing an impressive enrollment of over 40 teams into the circuit.

Eight departments will vie for supremacy in the President's Trophy, a first-class tournament, with the teams being determined based on their standings in the 2018-19 season.

In a bid to encourage the development of emerging talent, the PCB mandates that every regional team must include at least one player under the age of 21 in their playing XI and a minimum of two in the 30-player squad. These youthful prospects should have emerged through the PCB's age-group program.

Director of Domestic Cricket Operations (A), Junaid Zia, expressed his delight at finalizing the new structure, acknowledging the invaluable input of the Cricket Technical Committee and regional presidents. He highlighted the equitable opportunities now available to regions and departments, along with the potential for increased earnings through separate contracts and more matches.

The PCB's commitment to nurturing young talent is further evident through the introduction of U13, U16, and U19 tournaments, providing a platform for the next generation to showcase their skills.

These initiatives align with the PCB's aspiration to tap into raw talent early and ensure that no promising cricketer goes unnoticed.

As the season unfolds, the domestic arena will witness the Pakistan Cup with List A status, the Hanif Mohammad Cup, and the National T20, showcasing the prowess of all 18 regional teams. Furthermore, departmental sides will participate in a white-ball tournament, with details set to be disclosed at a later date.

The PCB's dedication to fostering talent development includes a clear progression path for age-group cricketers, offering them the opportunity to hone their skills and evolve through regional U13, U16, and U19 tournaments.

Teams will announce 30-player squads before each season, which will then be streamlined to 20 players ahead of every tournament.

In a pivotal promotion and relegation system, the teams emerging victorious in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy, Patron's Trophy grade-II, and grade-III will earn promotions, while those finishing at the bottom of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, President's Trophy, and Patron's Trophy grade-II will face relegation.