40 key athletes to undergo dope testing

ISLAMABAD: As many as 40 dope tests will be conducted on the leading athletes of those federations that have a shabby past for positive results ahead of the 19th Asian Games starting in Hangzhou (China) from September 23.

In an email addressed by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Friday, it is confirmed that the POA has arranged 40 kits for the Asian Games-bound athletes which would be used for conducting dope tests on the leading athletes.

“Please refer to our meeting held on 10 August 2023 in PSB, Islamabad regarding participation of Pakistan contingent in the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou, China, it was decided during the meeting that 15 - 20 % dope tests of the athletes will be carried out immediately with special focus on athletes of those sports where poor dope control are observed in the recent past as well as of potential medalists.

These arrangements are very essential to ensure that clean athletes represent Pakistan in the Games,” POA email addressed to the PSB, says. The kits for the dope tests available will meet requirements of around 18 percent of the total contingent.

Pakistan sports has recently been rocked by the repeated positive dope cases with athletics being the front runner. In the last South Asian Games held in Nepal, three top medal winner Pakistan athletes tested positive.

Then came the turn of kabaddi players and later some weightlifters also faced sanctions for using performance enhancing drugs. Another five athletes recently tested positive during the National Games for using steroids.

“We have decided to conduct at least 40 dope tests on athletes ahead of the Asian Games to avoid any undue complications after the Games.

We have already gone through bad experiences in the past. Every effort would now be made to send a clear and clean athletics and other federation teams to the Games.

Athletics, kabaddi and weightlifting will be our main focus,” a POA official when contacted, said. The random tests will be conducted on men and women athletes during the next couple of weeks.

Some key athletes having the potential of winning medals will also go under dope tests procedure. “Since the whole procedure is time consuming as well as expensive, our efforts would be to conduct the test with the help of the PSB team at the earliest,” the official said.

These tests will be separate from the one Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to conduct on its men and women team members. “The PCB will have its own system to conduct dope tests on team members who will also participate in the Asian Games. In all it is expected that around 20 percent of the total strength will undergo dope tests ahead of the start of the Games.