Asia Cup tickets to go on sale from today

By Our Correspondent
August 12, 2023

LAHORE: The tickets for the Pakistan leg of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 will go on sale from Saturday (today). The tickets have been priced at affordable rates keeping in view the return of the Asia Cup in Pakistan after 15 years, said the PCB.