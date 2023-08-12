Pak team in Iran for Asian Volleyball Championship

LAHORE: Pakistan senior volleyball team on Friday reached Urmia, Iran, to feature in the Asian Volleyball Championship which will be held from August 19 to 26.
“Yes the team reached Urmia,” a senior official of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) told ‘The News’.
The Green-shirts have been placed in Group F with Bangladesh and South Korea. Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their opener on August 20 before taking on South Korea on August 21.
Brazilian coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz will handle the side in the vital event. He will be assisted by Ehsan Iqbal and Ismail Khan.
Irfan Nawaz is the team’s manager. Brazilian Lucas Ferreira Rodrigues is acting as physical trainer while the renowned Iranian video analyst Armin Golkari is the third foreigner with the Pakistan team.
Squad: Mubashar Raza, Usman Faryad Ali, Afaq Khan, Murad Jahan, Nasir Ali, Bilal Khan, Hamid Yazman, Mohammad Kashif Naved, Abdul Zaheer, Mohammad Hammad, Musawer Khan, Murad Khan, Farooq Haider and Dianat Ali.
MONTREAL: Iga Swiatek, unfazed by two lengthy rain delays, held off Karolina Muchova 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the...
KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team clinched fifth place by defeating China 6-1 in the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai,...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has revamped domestic cricket structure for 2023-24, announcing separate...
LAHORE: A two-member delegation of Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee on Friday held a meeting with...
ISLAMABAD: As many as 40 dope tests will be conducted on the leading athletes of those federations that have a shabby...
LAHORE: The tickets for the Pakistan leg of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 will go on sale from Saturday . The tickets...