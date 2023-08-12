Pak team in Iran for Asian Volleyball Championship

LAHORE: Pakistan senior volleyball team on Friday reached Urmia, Iran, to feature in the Asian Volleyball Championship which will be held from August 19 to 26.

“Yes the team reached Urmia,” a senior official of Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) told ‘The News’.

The Green-shirts have been placed in Group F with Bangladesh and South Korea. Pakistan will face Bangladesh in their opener on August 20 before taking on South Korea on August 21.

Brazilian coach Issanaye Ramires Ferraz will handle the side in the vital event. He will be assisted by Ehsan Iqbal and Ismail Khan.

Irfan Nawaz is the team’s manager. Brazilian Lucas Ferreira Rodrigues is acting as physical trainer while the renowned Iranian video analyst Armin Golkari is the third foreigner with the Pakistan team.

Squad: Mubashar Raza, Usman Faryad Ali, Afaq Khan, Murad Jahan, Nasir Ali, Bilal Khan, Hamid Yazman, Mohammad Kashif Naved, Abdul Zaheer, Mohammad Hammad, Musawer Khan, Murad Khan, Farooq Haider and Dianat Ali.