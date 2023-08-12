Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup from August 15

LAHORE: The 2nd Edition of Mari Petroleum Azadi Hockey Cup will be held from August 15 to August 20 at Lt. Gen. Ashfaq Nadeem Hockey Stadium, Rawalpindi.

The tournament will feature Mari Petroleum, WAPDA, Army, Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Police, and Punjab Rangers. The event will be conducted following FIH and PHF rules, with technical officials and umpires appointed by the Pakistan Hockey Federation overseeing the matches.

Pride of Performance awardee Olympian Nasir Ali, who secured gold medals in the 1984 Olympics and the 1982 World Cup, has been appointed Tournament Director.

Shuja Iqbal Raja (Rawalpindi) and Major R. Tariq Ahmed (Rawalpindi) have been appointed as Assistant Tournament Directors. Colonel R Muhammad Yameen Khan (Mari Petroleum) will fulfill the role of Organizing Secretary, while Dr. Ahsan Tanveer (Islamabad) has been designated Deputy Organizing Secretary.

Umpires Panel: Anwar Hussain (Army), Yasir Khurshid International (Railways), Haroon Rashid International (Peshawar), Ameer Hamza (Air Force), Waqas Ahmed Butt (WAPDA), Asad Abbas (Army).