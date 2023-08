CITY PULSE

A Wanderer’s Archive

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Shanzay Subzwari and Shameen Arshad. Titled ‘A Wanderer’s Archive’, the show will run at the gallery until August 17. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.

Diptych

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring a collaborative print project by Sarah Hopkins and Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Diptych’, the show will run at the gallery until August 22. Contact 021-35856030 for more information.

Azadi Art Mela

The Art & Culture Committee 2023-24 chair of Rotary District 3271, in collaboration with the ArtOne62 gallery, is holding ‘Azadi Art Mela’ on August 13. The event is an extraordinary celebration of art, culture and freedom with talented artists, captivating exhibitions and engaging workshops to experience the beauty and diversity of artistic expression. Contact 0302-8293492 for more information.