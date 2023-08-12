Abducted minor boy recovered from Malir flat

A nine-year-old boy who was abducted from the New Town area was safely rescued by police from Rafa-e-Aam Society in the Malir area on Friday.

A spokesperson for Police Helpline 15 said that the presence of an unidentified child in a residential flat drew the police’s attention. In response, officials from Madadgar 15 broke the lock of the flat to rescue the child. Initial information suggested that the child had been abducted by unknown individuals from the New Town area during the late hours of Thursday night.

The spokesperson elaborated that the response from the neighborhood was crucial in this rescue operation. Upon hearing the distressed cries of the child, concerned citizens immediately alerted Madadgar 15, leading to the child’s timely recovery. The flat was unoccupied when the police conducted the raid.

During the rescue, the child was found to be in a semi-conscious state. Following the successful operation, the boy was reunited with his father, who expressed his gratitude to the police officials for their swift and effective action.