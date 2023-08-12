Federal health DG clarifies comments

ISLAMABAD: Federal Director General for Health Services Dr Baseer Achakzai has clarified that his comments during an awareness seminar about the Sindh governor for refusing to give assent to the breastfeeding law were misinterpreted and taken “out of context”.
“I never questioned the wisdom and integrity of the honourable Sindh governor. I only observed that he was not properly briefed about the importance of the law passed by the Sindh Assembly, which we wish to adopt at the centre without any changes,” Dr Achakzai said.
