MQM-P demands respect for all communities in Pakistan

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has emphasised the need to acknowledge and respect the various religious and linguistic communities residing in the country.

Dr Siddiqui was speaking at a programme held to celebrate National Day of Minorities as part of the ongoing series of events commemorating the Freedom Movement under the banner of the MQM-P.

He stressed the importance of valuing our individual identities and showing respect for others’ identities as well. He reaffirmed his party’s commitment to pursuing legal and constitutional efforts for these aims.

He said the MQM-P has vowed not to allow hatred to find a place in the country. However, he added, the question remains: have religious minority communities in Pakistan been granted justice and rights?

He invited all stakeholders to join hands for the betterment of the country, and of Karachi especially. He called for collaborative efforts in legislation and amendments to the constitution to eradicate narrow-mindedness and intolerance from society.

He said that Karachi particularly is home to diverse non-Muslim communities, and through collective efforts it can be transformed into a better city. The MQM-P has always extended a hand to address the concerns related to the rights of the minorities, he added.

Siddiqui pointed out that the MQM-P is committed to an inclusive and empowered Pakistan, and that everyone should embrace the same spirit.

He recalled the MQM-P’s promise that to stay or leave is a choice, but not to harbour hatred, “a sentiment that did not exist in Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan, and was possibly introduced in Bhutto’s Pakistan”.

He said Pakistan cannot progress until all citizens, regardless of their backgrounds, enjoy equal rights. The flag of the country is incomplete without minority communities, he added.

He also said that Quaid-e-Azam’s August 11 speech serves as a guiding light on how to unite Muslims and all minority communities to work together for the progress of Pakistan. If the principles of this speech are not followed, Pakistan’s economic, political and societal challenges cannot be resolved, he added.

MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar congratulated Mangla Sharma, a party worker from a minority community, for becoming the first one to take the special women’s seat in the Sindh Assembly.

He vowed that the MQM-P would ensure a significant representation for minority communities in the upcoming general elections, and would work towards legislation to eradicate forced conversions and marriages.

Former federal minister Aminul Haq highlighted the creation of an IT park in Karachi costing Rs42 billion that is aimed at providing opportunities to the youth based on merit regardless of their ethnicity or background.