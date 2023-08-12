Funeral prayers offered for cop martyred in encounter with robbers

The funeral prayers of a constable who tragically lost his life during an encounter with robbers within the jurisdiction of the Mobina Town police station on Thursday night were conducted at the Police Headquarters in Garden on Friday.

The body of the martyr was later transported for burial to his hometown in Larkana. The funeral prayer gathering witnessed the presence of Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, the interior secretary, Karachi’s additional IG, three zonal DIGs from Karachi, and other senior officers representing various districts of Karachi.

During this somber occasion, Memon issued instructions to the attending police officers to expedite the necessary legal proceedings and documentation pertaining to departmental privileges for the martyr’s heirs.

The IGP took a moment to honour the exceptional dedication displayed by the martyred constable during his service. He also reassured the bereaved family members that all senior police officers, including himself, alongside Sindh police officers and the younger generation, stood in unwavering support during this time of profound grief.

The encounter that led to the constable’s sacrifice transpired on Thursday when an encounter erupted with motorcyclist suspects along Abul Hassan Isphani Road. The suspects had forcibly snatched a motorbike at gunpoint from a man near Paradise Bakery.

A police team engaged in pursuit, leading to an intense exchange of gunfire. In this unfortunate exchange, the constable embraced martyrdom, while his fellow officer sustained injuries.